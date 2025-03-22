Revelations ending explained: Ryu Jun Yeol and Shin Hyun Bin's thriller blurs human tragedy and supernatural forces

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Revelations.

Ryu Jun Yeol's Revelations, released on Netflix on March 21, 2025, received a positive audience response. This 2-hour 20-minute Korean-language thriller follows Pastor Sung Min Chan (played by Ryu Jun Yeol), whose faith is tested when ex-convict Kwon Yang Rae (played by Shin Min Jae) joins his church. Sung Min Chan suspects Kwon Yang Rae of kidnapping his son, leading to a tense conflict with Detective Lee Yeon Hui (played by Shin Hyun Bin), who is pursuing her investigation.

Sung Min Chan first attempted to change Kwon Yang Rae. Failed to do so, Sug Min Chan tries to murder Kwon Yang Rae. But things change when Kwon Yang Rae returns and confesses that he has abducted A-yeong, another girl, and used her as leverage to get away with it. Sung Min Chan becomes blind to the dangers of his risky behavior, believing even more strongly that God is guiding his actions.

Sung Min Chan restrains Lee Yeon Hui and Kwon Yang Rae on the upper floor of an enormous incomplete church in a suspenseful single-shot scene. Sung Min Chan intends to murder Kwon Yang Rae again and Lee Yeon Hui to cover up his full faith because he is certain that he must punish them both because the order is from God. Kwon Yang Rae is killed in the struggle, and Sung Min Chan is subdued and taken into custody by Lee Yeon Hui. A Yeong's location is hinted at by Kwon Yang Rae before he passes away, providing a last clue that helps save A Yeong—the kidnapped girl.

Lee Yeon Hui follows the clue to a building marked by an oculus window and rescues A Yeong, redeeming herself for failing to save her sister, Yeon Ju.

Revelations end with Kwon Yang Rae dead, A Yeong safe, and Sung Min Chan in prison. When Lee Yeon Hui visits him to reveal A Yeong is alive, it shatters his belief that his actions were divinely guided. Alone in his cell, he sees an image of Jesus and tries to erase it, suggesting a hint of remorse as he confronts the reality of his crimes.

Revelations explore themes of faith, guilt, supernatural occurrence and past trauma, suggesting that most tragedies occur from human actions rather than supernatural forces (or what we think always). The film leaves room for ambiguity, blurring the line between fate and coincidence.