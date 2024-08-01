ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE introduces lineup in teaser, TEMPEST, CRAVITY and more to compete in survival show; SHINee's Taemin turns host

ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE is an upcoming reality show and the second season of the series where up-and-rising boy groups compete for the ultimate crown. However, the new show has a completely different premise including the winning prize. With the release of its new teaser, anticipation has further increased among fans.

On August 1, 2024, ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE released a new teaser featuring the participants who will be competing in the show. The official line-up includes some of the rising star groups of K-pop. A total of seven boy groups will be competing in the show: THE NEW SIX, The CrewOne (ATBO and JUST B), 8TURN, ONEUS, YOUNITE, CRAVITY, and TEMPEST.

Watch ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE trailer

Moreover, the show will be hosted by Taemin from the legendary boy group SHINee, which has created even more excitement among fans. In the teaser, the K-pop star can be heard giving an intense narration that gives the show a touch of drama and intrigue. The voiceover describes how the participants are waiting for the opportunity to showcase their talent and finally become the ace of ace.

The upcoming new season of Road to Kingdom has gone through a major rebranding and acts as a stand-alone show and not as a pre-qualification program to qualify for its successor, Kingdom. As part of the revamp, the show is renamed ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE and will feature a different and fresh format from the previous season. Scheduled to air approximately four years after the first season, the new part will be broadcast in September 2024.

Advertisement

It will not only include fierce competition but also enhance elements of reality to fully showcase the true potential of the contestants. Additionally, there will be changes to the existing winning privileges directly related to participating in the follow-up show.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook and Jeon Do Yeon’s Revolver to be released in 172 regions worldwide including US, India, Singapore and more