Romantics Anonymous Trailer OUT: Han Hyo Joo and Shun Oguri’s head butting turns into love, here when it premieres

A man who fears germs, a woman who fears attention— what happens when two troubled souls unite in their love for chocolate? Life’s sweetest romance ensues! Upcoming Japanese drama Romantics Anonymous, a series based on the 2010 French-Belgian romantic comedy film of the same name, follows Sosuke Fujiwara and Hana Lee in a telltale story of love and chance happenings. It turns the spotlight on how people with inhibitions may be able to surpass them if only they dare to try and overcome them. The trailer for the video shows Han Hyo Joo and Shun Oguri engaging in strange encounters as the president and an employee of a chocolate shop. With each of their shortcomings, the two find their way back to each other multiple times. Romantics Anonymous is aiming for an October 16 premiere.

Advertisement

Romantics Anonymous drops a new trailer, watch

The first look at the characters displays them in the cutthroat confectionery industry, where she, a gifted chocolatier, and he, the heir to a chocolate conglomerate, cross paths. Over time, their sudden meetings, which often bring problems to the forefront of their lives, start to feel comfortable instead. With his germaphobe tendencies and her social anxiety, not letting her look into people’s eyes turns into a confident touch and conversational relationship; sparks fly.

Aiming for a 30th Busan International Film Festival premiere with its first two episodes being shown as a part of the On Screen section, the romantic comedy is said to be promising a cross-border love story that hasn’t been seen for a long time. With a fan favorite arc of two people who cannot be together but find comfort in each other and fall in love. The occasional slapstick comedy, paired with chocolate-dripping romance, is aiming for Han Hyo Joo’s continued success in Japan and is seemingly looking to introduce Shun Oguri to the widespread love for her.

Advertisement

Romantics Anonymous will debut on Netflix on October 16 and is all set to run across 8 episodes.

ALSO READ: Han Hyo Joo in talks for Tom Cruise-inspired role: All about Your Ground plot, character details and K-drama spin on Jerry Maguire