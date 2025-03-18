Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to allegations of framing Seo Ye Ji for school bullying; calls it 'irresponsible'

Seo Ye Ji, known for her role in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, faced multiple controversies in April 2021. These included allegations of school bullying from 2014, mistreatment of staff, and academic fraud. Recently, a former employee of the actress' former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, claimed that Seo Ye Ji was used as a scapegoat to cover up the agency’s internal issues and protect co-owner Kim Soo Hyun. On March 18, GOLDMEDALIST responded to these claims, as reported by the K-media outlet Xports News.

The agency issued a lengthy and detailed statement, presenting their side of the allegations made against them and their co-owners, Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang. The former employee alleged that they were removed from the company after revealing inside information regarding Seo Ye Ji's mistreatment by GOLDMEDALIST to the media. According to them, "Some of the negative claims about her ( Seo Ye Ji ) actually came from within the management," and they further alleged that the agency paid people to spread false news.

The former employee's statement was publicized by a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute. GOLDMEDALIST refuted these claims, stating that the information circulated was based solely on "an anonymous source" and was "entirely false." According to the agency, the manager responsible for Seo Ye Ji's activities during her four-year tenure was also "baffled by this claim." They added that the manager, who no longer works with the agency, even reached out to them to inquire about the shocking situation.

The agency issued a warning to the YouTube channel over its damaging claims. They urged them to stop disseminating "baseless and irresponsible false information" without accountability or any evidence to back the speculations.

As per the ex-employee, the alleged falsehood spread by the agency, included the following– "Seo Ye Ji was rude to staff was fabricated. It was GOLDMEDALIST that paid people to spread such false claims. Also, it was a GOLDMEDALIST employee who created the plot of Seo Ye Ji having committed school violence during her student years, and this was done under the instruction of Lee Sa Rang, who directed the reporters to publish articles about these lies.”