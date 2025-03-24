Seo Ye Ji makes her variety show comeback after 8 years with Huh Young Man’s Food Travel; performs Jennie’s Mantra dance cover

After nearly a decade away from variety shows, actress Seo Ye Ji is set to make her long-awaited return to the small screen with an appearance on Huh Young Man’s Food Travel. The actress, widely recognized for her intense and mesmerizing performances in hit dramas like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Eve, is showing a completely different side of herself in this upcoming episode.

Seo Ye Ji's return to variety television has piqued the curiosity of fans, making this episode one of the most highly anticipated in recent times.

On March 23, TV CHOSUN released a teaser previewing Seo Ye Ji’s guest appearance on the show. The footage highlights her visit to Wonju, a picturesque city in Gangwon Province, where she goes on a culinary adventure with host Huh Young-man. The actress is seen embracing the experience with enthusiasm, flashing a bright smile as she dives into the local food scene.

From tasting signature dishes to sharing lighthearted conversations with the host, Seo Ye Ji’s presence adds a refreshing charm to the show, allowing viewers to see a more candid and laid-back side of her personality.

One of the most surprising moments in the teaser was her spontaneous dance cover of Mantra, a song by BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The performance took place inside a restaurant, where Seo Ye Ji suddenly broke into dance, showing her smooth and confident moves. Fans of the actress might recall that this is not the first time she has performed Mantra. At a previous fan meeting, Seo Ye Ji’s cover of the song became an online sensation, accumulating over a million views and receiving widespread praise.

Her willingness to bring that same energy to a variety show further demonstrates her playful and engaging side, which has often remained hidden behind her intense on-screen characters.

Beyond the unexpected dance performance, Seo Ye Ji also immerses herself in one of the core aspects of Huh Young Man’s Food Travel: indulging in a mukbang experience. Throughout the episode, she is seen savoring various local delicacies, reacting with pure delight at each bite. Her eyes light up with excitement as she expresses her appreciation for the flavors, proving herself to be a true food enthusiast.

At one point, she exclaims, “I’m so glad I joined this show,” emphasizing her joy in sharing a great meal and experiencing new culinary delights. Given her relatively private nature, seeing her openly enjoying herself in a relaxed environment is a rare and exciting treat for her fans.

Moreover, this appearance marks Seo Ye Ji’s first time on a variety show since 2017 when she made a guest appearance on JTBC’s Knowing Bros. After eight years away from such programs, many fans have been eager to see her return in a more casual setting. While she has primarily been known for her powerful acting performances, this variety show episode offers a rare chance to witness her natural personality in an unscripted format. Furthermore, Huh Young Man’s Food Travel, featuring Seo Ye Ji, is set to air on March 30, and expectations are high for the episode to become a talking point among viewers.

However, Seo Ye Ji’s return to television has not been without its share of controversy. In recent weeks, rumors have circulated linking her to fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun. Allegations surfaced suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with both Seo Ye Ji and the late Kim Sae Ron. The speculation quickly gained traction online, leading to widespread discussion among fans and netizens.

Addressing the matter directly, Seo Ye Ji took to her official fan café to shut down the rumors, expressing her frustration over the ongoing speculation. “I’m exhausted from all this. I have no connection whatsoever with him or his brother. I don’t even know why I have to explain this, but today, I just feel so frustrated,” she wrote, making it clear that the rumors were baseless.

Despite the ongoing media buzz surrounding her personal life, Seo Ye Ji’s decision to return to variety television signals a fresh start for her. Over the years, she has faced both praise and scrutiny, but her enduring popularity proves that audiences are still deeply invested in her career. With her upcoming appearance on Huh Young Man’s Food Travel, she has an opportunity to reconnect with fans.