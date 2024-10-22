When SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi shocked PLEDIS Entertainment staff with high note; Know what happened

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is known for his playful personality, but who knows that his fun-loving persona can cause ‘distress’ to the staff of his agency! Yes, you read it right. The K-pop idol was having so much fun practicing his high notes, but in the other room, the PLEDIS Entertainment employees were screaming. Why?

Let’s go back to an episode of INSIDE SEVENTEEN. In this episode, Hoshi along with Mingyu and Dino were practicing for their upcoming concert. Suddenly, the K-pop idol started warming up with a high note, and in another room staff members started to scream.

Startled by the sudden chaos, Hoshi stopped and looked around. Dino, who was closest to the door, pointed out that the staff members thought it was a fire alarm. Mingyu couldn’t stop laughing as Hoshi walked outside probably to tell them to stop screaming.

This remains one of the most hilarious things he has ever done, and the funniest INSIDE SEVENTEEN episode. Truly, who could make PLEDIS Entertainment staff panic with an accidental fire alarm, if not Hoshi!

Watch the clip here:

Kwon Soon Young, known by his stage name Hoshi is a member of the popular 13-piece boy band SEVENTEEN. He is assigned the lead vocalist and main dancer position in the group, At the same time, he is the leader of the group’s performance unit. In addition, he is also a member of the boy band’s first sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon), along with DK and Seungkwan.

He debuted with SEVENTEEN in 2015. Apart from him, the remaining 12 members of the boy band are - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The K-pop ensemble is known for their power-injecting music and one of the biggest fandoms. Some of their top songs are HOT, Super, Rock with you, Don’t Wanna Cry, _VERY NICE, Left & Right, among others.

Most recently, the group made their comeback with the 12th mini-album SPILL THE FEELS, released on October 14. Now, SEVENTEEN is gearing up to embark on the US leg of their 2024-2025 RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, except for Jeonghan, who is starting his military enlistment, and Jun who will be busy with activities in China.

