Soundtrack #2 starring Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch

Soundtrack #2 starring Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun is all set to premiere this December. The first season of the series featured Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik was a mellow feel-good romance. The second trailer for the upcoming drama was unveiled. Here is a breakdown.

Soundtrack #2 release date

Soundtrack #2 is scheduled to premiere on December 6.

When and where to watch

Soundtrack #2 will be streaming on Disney+ from December 6. The six-episode series will air every Wednesday.

Genre

Romance, Drama, Music

Cast

The second season will feature Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun.

Geum Sae Rok is a South Korean actress who made her television debut with the Nike Women's Race advertisement in 2011. Her first project for the big screen was in 2015 with the film The Silenced. Her first big break was in the 2018 drama Paparazzi Girlfriend in which she took the main role. Since then, she has starred in many hit series including The Fiery Priest, Class of Lies, Joseon Exorcist, Youth of May, In The Interest of Love and many more. She would also be appearing in the Blue House Family.

Advertisement

Noh Sang Hyun is a model and an actor. He made his debut with the film Soul Searchin in 2016. He also starred in the hit global series Pachinko and took on the role of Baek Isak. He has been a part of various dramas including 300 Year-Old Class of 2020, Fight Hard, Love Harder Season 2, We are Peaceful Brothers, and Behind Every Star.

Singer-songwriter DEMIAN and Kwon Seung Woo will also be starring in the drama. DEMIAN made his debut in 2020 with his single Cassette. In 2021, he also participated in the second season of the music show Super Band. In 2022, he also appeared in the television show Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

Crew

Soundtrack 2 has been directed by Choi Jung Gyu and Kim Hee Won. Kim Hee Won worked on the previous installment of Soundtrack too. She has also directed mega-popular dramas like Little Women, Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown, and Money Flower. In 2024, her drama Queen of Tears featuring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will also be airing. Choi Jung Gyu joined the second season of Soundtrack. He has previously displayed his talent in the series The Devil Judge, The Flower in Prison, Children of Nobody and more.

Jung Hye Sung wrote the screenplay for Soundtrack #2.

Plot

Unlike the first season of Soundtrack, the second season is more playful and lively while season 1 had a mellow vibe. It tells the story of two lovers who part ways but they reunite once more as mature adults. But things are rocky for the two.

Noh Sang Hyun takes on the role of Ji Soo Ho. He has become a well-known charismatic CEO of a big company. Geum Sae Rok plays the role of Do Hyun Seo. She on the other hand has given up on her dreams and is working as a piano instructor. The two were a part of a band together and fell in love and started dating date back when they were in university. Unfortunately, they had to bitterly part ways due to circumstances.

In the future, they meet again as Ji Soo Ho requires a piano instructor and the person whom he hires turns out to be his ex-lover Do Hyun Seo. The sudden meeting is a shock to both. As Soo Ho and Hyun Soo cross paths again, things are not as smooth. They argue and bicker with each other at all times. There is certainly bad blood between them from the past. Yet they find it hard to be away from each other. Despite the awkwardness, they decide to work together.

Advertisement

Kei played by DEMIAN is a musician who collaborates with Soo Ho and also includes Do Hyun in the project. This rubs Soo Ho the wrong way and he invites Do Hyun to live at his house. All this while, Kei also starts developing feelings for her. The rocky road of a love triangle thus begins.

Other details

Soundtrack #1 was released on Disney+ in March 2022. The 4 episode drama starred Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. The romance drama revolves around the story of two friends who start living together and slowly come closer to each other. After the success of Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik's Soundtrack #1, the drama is geared up to amaze the audience with a new season and a fresh cast. The vibe of the trailers released is very different from what season 1 offered which was gentler. In Soundtrack #2, Noh Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok play ex-lovers who parted ways due to certain reasons and later reunite.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Soundtrack #2 Trailer 2 OUT: Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun fire shots at each other as ex-lovers