33-year-old Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary passes away at friend’s mehendi ceremony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Rakesh Poojary of Comedy Khiladigalu fame passed away at the age of 33 in the wee hours of May 11, 2025. The Kannada comedian-turned-actor was attending his friend’s mehendi ceremony in the Karkala region of Karnataka when he succumbed to a fatal heart attack.

Preliminary reports suggest that Rakesh collapsed on the spot suddenly and could not be revived. While he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead and could not be saved.

For the unversed, Rakesh rose to fame after his successful stint on the Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 in 2020. He became an immediate sensation with his style and performances.

He was also a part of its season 2, where he emerged as the second runner-up.

Rakesh’s foray into performing arts happened when he first joined a notable theater group called Chaitanya Kalavidaru, which formed his foundation for comedy. His earliest stint in the Tulu reality show Kadali Baje also gave him immense fame and household popularity.

The artist was said to have faced numerous challenges and hardships to reach such a high pedestal. Rakesh even had once revealed having undergone 150 auditions over a considerable period before he could establish himself at the top of the ladder.

His demise leaves a considerable void among his fans and the entertainment industry.



