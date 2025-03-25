Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran director Bharathiraja, passes away at 48 due to a heart attack

Trigger: This article contains the mention of an individual’s death.

Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of director Bharathiraja, passed away at the age of 48 years. The actor succumbed to his death after experiencing a cardiac arrest in Chennai on March 25, 2025.

The official news of his death has been reported by various news outlets and industry insiders, including Ramesh Bala. The actor experienced his sudden demise at a young age, sending shockwaves across the industry.

Responding to his demise, director Venkat Prabhu penned a post on social media, which read, “Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to Bharathiraja uncle family and friends, may ur soul RIP.”

See the official post here:

Manoj Bharathiraja is the son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja. The actor had debuted in Tamil cinema back in 1999 with the movie Taj Mahal which was helmed by his father himself.

Continuing his career in cinema, the actor went on to play several roles in various movies including Kadal Pookkal, Alli Arjuna, Saadhuriyan, and many more. Over the recent years, the man has been seen in films like Maanaadu and Viruman, playing supporting characters.

In 2024, Manoj appeared in the web series Snakes and Ladders, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show, created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, was helmed by Alchemis alongside Ashok Veerapan and Bharath Muralidharan.

Advertisement

Apart from Manoj, the show also had actors like Naveen Chandra, Nandaa, Muthukumar, Srinda, and many more in key roles. The web series focused on a group of school-going children in a thrilling narrative, coming together with a gang of brainless thugs and the police.

While Manoj had debuted as an actor, the man later went on to become a director with the movie Margazhi Thingal. A romantic drama which released in 2023.

Manoj Bharathiraja was married to his former co-star Nandana, since 2006. He is survived by his wife and two children.