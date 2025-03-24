Amazon Prime Video BREAKS SILENCE on Shekhar Kapur’s claims of Bandit Queen being edited ‘beyond recognition’ on streaming platform

Earlier this month, Shekhar Kapur stirred the internet after he alleged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video of editing his 1994 Bandit Queen 'beyond recognition.' Now, days later, the OTT platform's spokesperson reacted to the matter, stating that the film's version available on the streaming platform is what was provided by the distributors of the film.

According to Hindustan Times, a spokesperson of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video addressed the allegations made by Shekhar Kapur.

"Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film's distributor, NH Studioz," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Kapur took to X and lauded Netflix's series Adolescence. According to him, the British drama series redefined what a 'truly great series can achieve.' He stated that the series defies the act of structural cause and effect. He emphasized that the series plunges one deeply into the characters of minds and allows them to reflect upon them. "It's next-level story telling. Watch it," he wrote.

In response to this, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra opined that such bold storytelling would never be permitted in India. "Nobody will let us do something like that. One should do it as an independent film. Something of our own which is wanders, then stops, digs and goes where the smell takes us," he said.

At this moment, Shekhar expressed his disappointment over the version of Bandit Queen that is available on the streaming platform.

He wrote, "I wonder @IAmSudhirMishra if OTT platforms would let me make #BanditQueen the way I made it years ago. The Bandit Queen on #AmazonPrime is unrecognisable from my film. Someone has cut it beyond recognition. And yet it carries my name as Director. And no one asked me! Are we lesser beings than Western Directors? Would they have the guts to cut a Chris Nolan film without his permission?"

Meanwhile, Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli also reacted to the matter and expressed his shock over the editing of the film without one’s permission.

Released in 1994, Bandit Queen was led by Seema Biswas.