Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Naslen and Anagha Ravi starrer sports film

Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. As the Khalid Rahman directorial made its OTT debut on SonyLIV, netizens have taken to the internet to express their views.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection

Alappuzha Gymkhana was released in theaters during the Vishu festival this year, clashing with Maranamass and Mammootty’s Bazooka. Following the success of Premalu, the actor’s film fares well in Kerala and Telugu-speaking states, which were relevant to this movie.

Remaining in theaters for 7 to 8 weeks, the movie grossed Rs 64.35 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, considered a super hit, was running successfully until Mohanlal starrer Thudarum made a dent in its run.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Twitter reactions

More than a month since its theatrical release, Alappuzha Gymkhana has begun streaming online. With the OTT debut, netizens appear to be lauding the sports film.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “10 mins into Alappuzha gymkhana and this is going to be an funny adrenaline ride, those who have been to martial arts classes can laugh more harder.”

Another user made a similar reaction and said, “Alappuzha Gymkhana is the best Mollywood film come out this year, even rewatch it gives fresh and excitement. Vishnu Vijay YOU BEAUTY. A well packed maja padammmm.”

With mostly rave reactions from netizens, it seems the Khalid Rahman directorial will have a successful viewership in the OTT realm as well.

Alappuzha Gymkhana plot and cast

Alappuzha Gymkhana features the story of five friends from Alappuzha who have completed their 12th-grade exams. However, when the results arrive, 4 of them fail, which leads them to be uncertain about their college admissions.

As the protagonist, Jojo (Naslen), searches for alternatives to gain admission, he figures out that the best way is through a sports quota. Further down the line, boxing seems like the best option for them, and altogether, they engage in it.

What follows is how they manage to overcome the struggles in this coming-of-age sports comedy drama, figuring out a newfound passion.

In addition to Naslen, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Habish Rahman (Baby Jean), Shiva Hariharan, Anagha Maya Ravi, and many more.

