After Anurag Kashyap leaves Bollywood, Sunny Deol considers settling in South; here's what Jaat actor said

Sunny Deol has joined hands with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who predominantly works in Telugu Cinema. Together, the two artists are coming up with the action-thriller film, Jaat. On March 24, 2025, the trailer of the upcoming film was dropped, giving the audience a peek into Deol’s power-packed performance. However, during the event, the Bollywood actor opened up about considering settling in the South. Read on!

Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and the team of their upcoming movie, Jaat, attended the grand trailer launch of the film on March 24, 2025. At the event, the Gadar 2 actor spoke highly of the South Indian film industry and praised its producers and filmmakers. Sunny received a thunderous laud when he stated, “Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat poora North dekh chuka hai. Ab South dekhega. (Entire North has seen the strength of this hand. Now, South will see it.)”

He went on to state, “I wish Bollywood producers learn something from South producers. Make it Hindi cinema first, and then learn how to make cinema.” Comparing the Hindi and South Indian film industries, the actor stated that there, the script is the hero there. Hence, he had a lot of fun during the making of the film which marks his debut in the South Indian cinema.

Therefore, he is already asking filmmakers to make another film with him. During the event, the Border 2 actor also hinted at the possibility of him moving to the South. “Kya pata wahin ja ke bas jau main (It might happen that I go and settle there)," News18 quoted Deol saying.

It’s not just Sunny Paaji who is greatly impacted by the way the South Indian film industry works. Earlier, actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his admiration for the industry. In fact, he has already left Mumbai as he thinks Bollywood has become toxic.

While talking to The Hindu, the Kennedy maker stated that he wants to stay away from film people as the industry has become too toxic and the creative atmosphere is gone. Reports suggested that he has moved to Bengaluru.

