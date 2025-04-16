Popular Star Kid: Meet Ajith Kumar’s son Aadvik, a budding football enthusiast with passion for racing

Ajith Kumar and his wife, Shalini, are blessed with two children—a daughter named Anoushka and a son named Aadvik. The star couple has made it a point to keep their kids away from the spotlight. However, the little ones have often grabbed attention with their achievements and skills.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at AK’s son Aadvik, who already seems to be following in his father’s footsteps.

Who is Aadvik Ajith Kumar?

Born on March 2, 2015, Aadvik is the youngest son of Ajith Kumar and his wife, Shalini. The couple also has an elder daughter, Anoushka, who recently made headlines with her elegant appearance at her father’s film screening.

The 10-year-old currently resides with his parents in Chennai, where he is completing his schooling at a reputed institution. While details about his academics remain private, Aadvik has frequently earned recognition for his excellence in sports, particularly in races, sprints, and other athletic events.

Aadvik has bagged positions for races

While his father has been winning prestigious awards in motorsports, Aadvik seems to be following in his footsteps, showing a keen interest in sports, particularly sprints and races.

Recently, Aadvik’s mother, Shalini, shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showcasing her son clinching the first spot in his school’s athletic race event.

Aadvik was seen completing his laps faster than the other competitors in multiple race segments, proudly flaunting his medal and trophy after the win, with his mother capturing the proud moment in a photo.

Aadvik is a major football enthusiast who never skips a match

Besides racing, 10-year-old Aadvik is also passionate about football. A die-hard fan of the sport, he never misses a chance to attend national-level matches with his parents. In pictures shared by his mother, Shalini, the duo is seen cheering for their favorite team at football matches in Madrid.

When Aadvik celebrated his football themed birthday

In March 2024, Aadvik celebrated his 9th birthday with a grand football-themed bash hosted by his parents. The celebration was adorned with pictures of his favorite players. A highlight of the event was the custom cake, designed to resemble the FIFA World Cup, complete with golden fondant and footballer mascots surrounding it.

Aadvik’s special moment when he got to meet Ronaldinho

For a sports enthusiast, nothing beats the moment when one gets to meet their favorite icon. Something similar was experienced by Aadvik Ajith Kumar when he got a chance to meet notable Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.

In a video shared by his mother, the little one was seen enjoying a dream-come-true moment as the footballer gave Aadvik a light pat on his hair and the two flashed their biggest smiles.

Aadvik’s budding enthusiasm for motorsports, went go-karting with dad Ajith Kumar

In addition to his passion for sports, Aadvik also shares an interest in motorsports, much like his father, Ajith Kumar. Recently, the young enthusiast was spotted accompanying his father to a go-karting session in Chennai. The father-son duo enjoyed a friendly competition on the tracks, with AK offering guidance on how to handle the wheel.

Aadvik's diverse talents suggest a bright future with endless possibilities as he continues to grow.

