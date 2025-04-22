4 new Kannada OTT releases this week (April 21 – April 27) to watch on Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix

This week, Kannada cinema shines yet again on OTT platforms as many big films are making their debut. One standout is Mohanlal’s Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, which is set to release in Kannada dubbed version on April 24. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, or an intense drama, this week's selection of Kannada movies on OTT platforms has something for everyone. Let’s take a look!

Somu Sound Engineer

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video (rental only)

OTT release date: April 21, 2025

Directed by Abhi, who is making his debut, and produced by Christopher Kini, Kannada film Somu Sound Engineer stars Shrestha, Shruthi Patil, Jahangir, Girish Jatti, Yash Shetty, and Apoorva. Based in a rural set, the story of the film revolves around Somu and his struggles with anger issues.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran in Kannada

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: April 24, 2025

S.U. Arun directorial Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 starring Chiyaan Vikram will be released on the OTT platform on April 24 in a Kannada dubbed version. The story of the Tamil film revolves around a police official and a former mob boss. Vikram is seen as Kaali and S. J. Suryah as SP A. Arunagiri IPS.

3. L2: Empuraan in Kannada

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: April 24, 2025

Malayalam film L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the lead role will hit small screens on April 24th, in Kannada version as well. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, Lucifer 2 had been one of the biggest Malayalam films released this year and has worked well at the box office as well.

4. Mad Square in Kannada

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 24, 2025

Released in theaters on 28 March 2025, the Telugu film Mad Square is a sequel to the 2023 film Mad. It stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar in lead roles. Mad Square did business of Rs 23 crore worldwide at the box office.

