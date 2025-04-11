Daveed OTT Release: When and where to watch Antony Varghese Pepe’s action film online

Antony Varghese Pepe’s Malayalam action flick Daveed hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. Following the theatrical release, the film will be beginning its streaming soon.

When and where to watch Daveed

Daveed, starring Antony Varghese Pepe, will be streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform’s social media handle, which read, “Daveed is coming straight to your home. Premieres 18th April in Malayalam on ZEE5.”

Advertisement

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Daveed

Daveed focuses on the story of Ashiq Abu, a middle-aged bouncer and former boxer. After forming a rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmadov, the man must embark on a personal journey of redemption and determination.

The rest of the film also focuses on how Aashiq decides to fight for pride and enters the ring, confronting his own past as well.

Cast and crew of Daveed

Daveed features Antony Varghese Pepe in the leading role. Apart from him, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, and many more in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Govind Vishnu, who co-wrote the screenplay with Deepu Rajeevan. The movie’s musical tracks and background scores are crafted by Justin Varghese.

With Salu K. Thomas handling the cinematography, the movie was edited by Rakesh Cherumadam. The film received positive responses upon release from critics.

Advertisement

Coming to Antony Varghese Pepe’s film front, the actor was previously seen in Kondal. The action film was directed by Ajith Mampally and featured actors like Raj B. Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prathiba, Gauthami Nair, and more.

Moving ahead, Pepe is next set to join hands with the producers of Unni Mukundan starrer Marco. The upcoming flick, which is expected to be set in a forest backdrop, is titled Kattalan and is set to be helmed by Paul George.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 TV Premiere: Here’s when and where you can watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's actioner on television