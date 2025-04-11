Latest OTT Releases This Week: 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Here is a brief look at the engaging movies and web series released on OTT platforms this week.
This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the films Chhaava, Chhorii 2, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.
1. Chhaava
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Chhaava is a historical drama film starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
2. Chhorii 2
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii. The story is set seven years after the events of the first part.
3. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
The popular animated series, The Legend of Hanuman Season 6, will showcase Hanuman going on a mission to get Sanjeevani booti to save Lakshman’s life.
4. Campus Beats Season 5
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha are back with Campus Beats Season 5 to continue the story of their show. It promises a lot of drama, romance, and dance.
5. Black Mirror Season 7
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
The famous anthology series Black Mirror has returned with its new season. It contains six episodes of various genres.
6. The Handmaid's Tale Season 6
- Release Date: April 8, 2025
- OTT Platform: Hulu
The sixth season of the gripping American series The Handmaid's Tale recently premiered on OTT. The first three episodes of the Elisabeth Moss-led show have been released.
7. Got to Get Out
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Hulu
Got to Get Out, hosted by Simu Liu, is a new reality series. Contestants will compete for a grand prize.
8. G20
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
G20 is an action thriller film starring Viola Davis in the lead role. It showcases a US President defending her family and the world as terrorists attack the G20 Summit.
9. Hacks Season 4
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- OTT Platform: HBO Max
Season 4 of the American comedy series Hacks has kickstarted with two episodes. Jean Smart reprises her role as the show picks up from last season’s ending.
10. The Last of Us Season 2
- Release Date: April 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: HBO Max
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s The Last of Us Season 2 is a highly anticipated series. It takes the story based on the video game franchise forward.
11. Pets
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Pets is a documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. It showcases the bond between animals and their humans.
12. Doctor Who Series 15
- Release Date: April 12, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Doctor Who is a famous sci-fi series. Ncuti Gatwa currently leads the show as the fifteenth doctor.
13. Pravinkoodu Shappu
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Pravinkoodu Shappu is a Malayalam dark comedy film. It stars Basil Joseph in the lead role of a cop.
14. Painkili
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX
Painkili is a Malayalam romantic comedy movie. It revolves around a guy named Suku who fakes mental illness and unexpectedly falls in love.
15. Court: State vs A Nobody
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Court: State vs A Nobody is a legal drama movie in the Telugu language. A determined lawyer takes on a high-stakes case and fights against the corrupt system.
16. Tuk Tuk
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- OTT Platform: ETV Win
Tuk Tuk is a Telugu fantasy comedy movie. It is the story of three mischievous boys in a village who discover a magical auto-rickshaw.
17. Racharikam
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Racharikam is a Telugu-language political drama film. It showcases the fight for power between siblings.
18. Kingston
- Release Date: April 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: ZEE5
Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror movie starring GV Prakash Kumar. It follows a young man from a coastal village where fishing is forbidden due to mysterious events.
19. Perusu
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Perusu is a Tamil comedy-drama flick released in theaters in March. It narrates the incidents surrounding the funeral of an old man.
20. Kian’s Bizarre B&B
- Release Date: April 8, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a Korean reality show hosted by Kian84. It takes place on an island where guests have to complete various missions.
21. Crushology 101
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Viki
The romance drama Crushology 101 follows the story of the female protagonist, Bunny. She finds herself among multiple attractive guys after a bad breakup.
22. Resident Playbook
- Release Date: April 12, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
The medical drama Resident Playbook is set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. It showcases the chaotic life of first-year OBGYN residents.
