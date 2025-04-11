Latest OTT Releases This Week: 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the films Chhaava, Chhorii 2, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.



1. Chhaava

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Chhaava is a historical drama film starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

2. Chhorii 2

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii. The story is set seven years after the events of the first part.

3. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The popular animated series, The Legend of Hanuman Season 6, will showcase Hanuman going on a mission to get Sanjeevani booti to save Lakshman’s life.

4. Campus Beats Season 5

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha are back with Campus Beats Season 5 to continue the story of their show. It promises a lot of drama, romance, and dance.

5. Black Mirror Season 7

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The famous anthology series Black Mirror has returned with its new season. It contains six episodes of various genres.

6. The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

Release Date: April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

The sixth season of the gripping American series The Handmaid's Tale recently premiered on OTT. The first three episodes of the Elisabeth Moss-led show have been released.

7. Got to Get Out

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

Got to Get Out, hosted by Simu Liu, is a new reality series. Contestants will compete for a grand prize.

8. G20

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

G20 is an action thriller film starring Viola Davis in the lead role. It showcases a US President defending her family and the world as terrorists attack the G20 Summit.

9. Hacks Season 4

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 OTT Platform: HBO Max

Season 4 of the American comedy series Hacks has kickstarted with two episodes. Jean Smart reprises her role as the show picks up from last season’s ending.

10. The Last of Us Season 2

Release Date: April 13, 2025

April 13, 2025 OTT Platform: HBO Max

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s The Last of Us Season 2 is a highly anticipated series. It takes the story based on the video game franchise forward.

11. Pets

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Pets is a documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. It showcases the bond between animals and their humans.

12. Doctor Who Series 15

Release Date: April 12, 2025

April 12, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Doctor Who is a famous sci-fi series. Ncuti Gatwa currently leads the show as the fifteenth doctor.

13. Pravinkoodu Shappu

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a Malayalam dark comedy film. It stars Basil Joseph in the lead role of a cop.

14. Painkili

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

Painkili is a Malayalam romantic comedy movie. It revolves around a guy named Suku who fakes mental illness and unexpectedly falls in love.

15. Court: State vs A Nobody

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Court: State vs A Nobody is a legal drama movie in the Telugu language. A determined lawyer takes on a high-stakes case and fights against the corrupt system.

16. Tuk Tuk

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 OTT Platform: ETV Win

Tuk Tuk is a Telugu fantasy comedy movie. It is the story of three mischievous boys in a village who discover a magical auto-rickshaw.

17. Racharikam

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Racharikam is a Telugu-language political drama film. It showcases the fight for power between siblings.

18. Kingston

Release Date: April 13, 2025

April 13, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror movie starring GV Prakash Kumar. It follows a young man from a coastal village where fishing is forbidden due to mysterious events.

19. Perusu

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Perusu is a Tamil comedy-drama flick released in theaters in March. It narrates the incidents surrounding the funeral of an old man.

20. Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Release Date: April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a Korean reality show hosted by Kian84. It takes place on an island where guests have to complete various missions.

21. Crushology 101

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Viki

The romance drama Crushology 101 follows the story of the female protagonist, Bunny. She finds herself among multiple attractive guys after a bad breakup.

22. Resident Playbook

Release Date: April 12, 2025

April 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The medical drama Resident Playbook is set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. It showcases the chaotic life of first-year OBGYN residents.

