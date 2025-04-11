4 Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week: Soubin Shahir’s Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sajin Gopu’s Painkili, Daveed and more

The Malayalam film industry has had a record of delivering some of the most versatile films in Indian cinema. This week, entertaining Mollywood movies are set to be released on OTT. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at 4 Malayalam films releasing on OTT.

4 Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week

Pravinkoodu Shappu

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan

Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan Release date: January 16

January 16 Streaming on: SonyLIV

Black comedy crime thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu navigates the investigation, which starts after a murder occurs inside a toddy shop. The owner of the place was found hanging in the center of the shop after it was closed due to rain, along with 11 other individuals inside. With a handful of suspects as witnesses, police have to find the real culprit.

Painkili

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Abu Salim, Lijo Jose Pellissery

Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Abu Salim, Lijo Jose Pellissery Release date: February 14

February 14 Streaming on: Manorama Max

Painkili revolves around the unusual story of a guy named Suku who fakes his own mental illness and proves himself insane to free himself from the clutches of the law. While everything seems to go smoothly during his nicely concocted plan, Suku unexpectedly falls in love, which complicates matters.

Daveed

Cast: Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose, Mo Ismail, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan

Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose, Mo Ismail, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan Release date: February 14

February 14 Streaming on: Zee5

Malayalam action film Daveed centers around the life of a middle-aged bouncer named Ashiq Abu, who is faced with a life-altering challenge with his ultimate foe and renowned Turkish boxer. What follows next is a series of flashbacks of Ashiq’s life before and how he redeems himself from his previous actions to prepare for what awaits him next.

Gentlewoman

Cast: Lijomol Jose, Losliya Mariyanesan, Hari Krishnan, R. Rajiv Gandhi

Lijomol Jose, Losliya Mariyanesan, Hari Krishnan, R. Rajiv Gandhi Release date: March 7

March 7 Streaming on: Tentkotta

The storyline of Gentlewoman talks about the life of a married woman which turns completely upside down when her husband goes missing. Amid dealing with the shocking episode, she is left surprised after learning about her husband’s affair with another woman, unknown to her. The climax arrives when she finally comes across this other woman.

