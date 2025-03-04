Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she finds some of her old performances 'ridiculous': 'Trying to be like my...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently marked 15 years in the film industry. In an interview with ETimes, she reflected on her journey and shared her thoughts on her early films. The Citadel actress admitted that some of them make her cringe.

Samantha revealed that in the beginning, she struggled to fit into glamorous roles that didn’t feel authentic. Wanting to blend in, she tried to imitate her talented peers in appearance, acting, and dancing. Looking back now, she finds those performances completely unnatural.

"The performances that make me cringe are the ones where I was struggling to fit in. Initially, most of the glamorous roles weren’t really me. I was trying to fit in, trying to be like my fantastic peers,” she told ETimes.

The actress went on to add, “I tried to look like them, act like them, dance like them. When I watch those performances now, I find them absolutely ridiculous.”

During the same interview, Samantha reflected on her journey in the film industry and mentioned that Moscowin Kavery was the first film she worked on, starring alongside her close friend Rahul Ravindran. However, she admitted that the experience felt distant since filming was irregular with long breaks between shoots.

She recalled Ye Maaya Chesave differently, saying she remembered every detail clearly. Her first scene was the gate meeting with Karthik, a moment that remained vivid in her memory. She credited director Gautham Vasudev Menon for his clear vision, which helped her understand the character better.

When asked if that was her first experience truly immersing herself in a role, she agreed. Samantha said it was a rare moment where she fully connected with a character. Since then, she had not often felt the same depth in her roles, which led her to explore producing.

Reflecting on her 15-year career, Samantha said she wouldn’t change anything and expressed excitement for the future. She considered the past years a valuable learning experience that shaped her into who she is today.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her web series Rakt Bramhand and Bangaram.