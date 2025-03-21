Did you know you can stay at Mammootty's home in Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar? Here are the details

Mammootty has been an irreplaceable part of Malayalam and Indian cinema for many years. However, did you know that you can now visit and stay at the megastar’s home in Kochi?

Yes, you heard that right! Mammootty’s home on KC Joseph Road in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, is now open to visitors, offering a luxurious stay. While fans have often traveled to the area hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, the home has now been opened to them, providing a unique experience unlike any before.

Mammootty House is a boutique villa personally styled by the actor. Those interested in staying at Mammootty House can call 9778465700 or 9778455700 for inquiries.

According to a report by OnManorama, bookings will open soon, with reservations available from April 1, 2025. The four-bedroom villa is priced at Rs 75,000 per night.

See the pictures of Mammootty House here:

The actor was last seen in the movie Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The comedy-mystery film follows the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Alongside his assistant, he embarks on a mission to find the true owner of a ladies’ purse.

As the investigation progresses, what initially seems like a simple case turns into a complex mystery involving missing persons, murder, and more. The rest of the film follows Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to unravel the case.

Apart from Mammootty, the movie also featured actors Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in Bazooka, slated for release on April 10, 2025. The action thriller, directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut, follows the story of a cop and a businessman who team up to track down a serial killer using a series of elaborate games.