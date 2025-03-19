Here's what Mohanlal did for Mammootty at Sabarimala that left fans emotional

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal visited Sabarimala on Tuesday (March 18) to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. While many assumed it was a routine visit ahead of his film L2: Empuraan, his heartfelt gesture for a close friend caught everyone's attention.

During his visit, Mohanlal performed a special Usha Pooja for Mammootty. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the prayer was offered in the name of "Muhammad Kutty, Vishakham," which is the Bazooka actor's full name.

Mohanlal made his way up the sacred hill carrying the irumudikettu from Ganapathi Kovil. He will be returning from the Lord Ayyappa Temple on Wednesday morning after performing Neyyabhishekam. The actor came to the revered shrine after a decade, as he last visited in 2015 during the release of Pulimurugan.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's special prayer for Mammootty follows recent reports about the latter’s health. For the unversed, a few days ago rumors surfaced claiming that the veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer, leading to speculation about a break from his projects.

As the news spread, his team promptly refuted the claims, calling them completely false. They explained that he is observing Ramadan fasting, and hence the absence. Speaking to Mid-Day, they assured that Mammootty would soon resume work, including his upcoming film with Mohanlal, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

On the work front, Mohanlal's film with Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan, is set to hit the big screens on March 27. In addition, he has announced the third installment of Drishyam. After completing his ongoing commitments, he will resume shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s MMMN alongside Mammootty.

Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming thriller is his most ambitious project to date. Known for directing CU Soon, Malik, and Ariyippu, he has also served as the cinematographer for Malayankunju.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s next film, Bazooka, co-starring Gautham Menon, is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.