EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun meets Jawan director Atlee in Mumbai for a potential collaboration

Allu Arjun recently dropped a massive hint about his possible collaboration with Jawan's blockbuster duo, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Pushpa star Allu Arjun met renowned helmer Atlee in Mumbai yesterday to discuss a potential collaboration. The two spent several hours discussing various ideas for a new film, revealed the source.

According to sources close to the development, "Allu Arjun was in Mumbai only to meet Atlee. The meeting was very productive and both parties are excited about the prospect of working together. Although, the discussion is in the beginning stage still," further adding that the project will be a high-budget action film with plenty of drama and suspense.

Atlee and Allu Arjun are very much at the top of their game

Fresh off Jawan's success and the way Atlee has solidified his position as a highly sought-after director nationwide, it would be interesting to see what kind of story the Bigil-helmer has come up with for Allu Arjun and how he showcases the actor's talent on the big screen.

Well, Allu Arjun and director Atlee would be an exciting combination to watch out for! Atlee is a master storyteller while Allu Arjun is known for his charismatic performances, who can pull off any character with perfection. With their combined talents and dedication to their craft, it is expected to be a movie that will be talked about for years to come.

Moviegoers are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding their collaboration.

Stay tuned for more updates as the project develops!

PUSHPA 2

Meanwhile, it has been officially announced that the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will be released on Independence Day 2024. The second part of the hit franchise is being commandeered by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers are likely to share more updates in a few weeks on the movie as it progresses towards completion.



