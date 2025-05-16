PIC: Rajinikanth meets Padakkalam team in his vanity van during Jailer 2 shoot in Kerala

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Jailer 2 in Kozhikode, Kerala. Recently, the team of the newly released Padakkalam had a picture-perfect moment meeting the superstar.

In a post shared by the film’s producer and actor Vijay Babu, the lead actors of Padakkalam, including Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen, were seen alongside Rajinikanth.

The picture, which also features the rest of the ensemble cast, was captioned by the producer: “Edhu eppdi irukku?? It was an honour for team #PADAKKALAM to be congratulated by the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth on the success of the film, who also wished us his best.”

For those unaware, Rajinikanth recently resumed shooting for Jailer 2 in Kerala. A series of viral pictures showed the actor sporting his iconic look as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, while Kerala’s Tourism and PWD Minister, Muhammed Riyas, paid him a visit on set.

Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer, with Nelson Dilipkumar returning as director. The film reportedly features Nandamuri Balakrishna in an extended cameo. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu are said to play key roles, while Mohanlal is expected to reprise his previous character.

Padakkalam is a recent supernatural comedy drama that focuses on the tale of four comic book geeks in college who suspect a professor of using superpowers to control another professor and disrupt the latter’s career.

Whether this is true and how the gang manages to overcome the situation sets up the rest of the movie.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar will be hitting the big screens on August 14, 2025. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is an action entertainer with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao as co-leads. The movie is also said to have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

