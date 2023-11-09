From Masterpeace to RDX: Top Malayalam releases on OTT platforms

Malayalam cinema has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, captivating audiences across the nation with its exceptional storytelling and talented cast. The advent of OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Saina Play, Disney+ Hotstar, HR OTT, Manorama Max, Sony Liv, and Amazon Prime Video, has further fueled the popularity of Malayalam movies, making them accessible to a wider audience.

From heartwarming tales of love to action-packed gangster sagas, Malayalam cinema has a diverse range of stories to offer, catering to all tastes and preferences. Streaming platforms have made it easier than ever to explore the vast library of Malayalam films, allowing viewers to discover hidden gems and revisit old favorites.

Let's delve into the world of captivating narratives and talented actors that Malayalam cinema has to offer. Get ready to be entertained, moved, and inspired by the rich tapestry of stories that this vibrant film industry has to share.

1. Valatty: Tale of Tails

IMDb Rating:8.6/10

Star cast: Vijay Babu, Indrans, Surabhi Lakshmi

Directed By: Devan

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Neighbors Tomy and Amalu, a Golden Retriever and a cocker spaniel elope after their pet parents disapprove of their relationship. They befriend Kari and find shelter at his pet parents' home, but danger awaits them as teams from the Animal Birth Control program target stray dogs for experiments.

2. Masterpeace

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10 (H3)

Star cast: Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Shanti Krishna

Directed By: Sreejith. N

No. of seasons: 1

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

A family satire about an ego issue between a couple that spirals out of control due to meddling parents, leading to hilarious and unforeseen consequences.

3. King of Kotha

IMDb Rating:6.1/10 (H2)

Star cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Ritika Singh, Nyla Usha

Directed By: Abilash Joshiy

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In an action-packed gangster movie, a seasoned police officer brings back the notorious criminal Raju to confront the town's ruthless ruler, Kannan bhai, unaware that he has just unleashed a force far more dangerous.

4. Ennivar

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Star cast: Sarjano Khalid, Sooraj S. Kurup, Jeo Baby

Directed By: Sidhartha Siva

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Saina Play

In a gripping political drama-thriller, a group of young activists goes into hiding after being involved in a violent clash with far-reaching political repercussions.

5. RDX: Robert Dony Xavier

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Star cast: Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav

Directed By: Nahas Hidayath

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Three estranged friends, bound by their shared mastery of martial arts, find themselves drawn back together when a former adversary resurfaces, leading to a chain of unforeseen events that will test their loyalty and challenge their understanding of friendship.

6. Voice of Sathyanathan

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Star cast: Dileep, Thennal Abilash, Joju George

Directed By: Rafi

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Manorama Max

In a hilarious comedy, Dileep stars as Sathyanathan, a furniture seller whose life takes an unexpected turn when his harmless bragging incident is misinterpreted as a threat to the Indian President, leading to a series of comical mishaps and unforeseen consequences.

7. Journey of Love 18+

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Star cast: Naslen, Mathew Thomas, Meenakshi Dinesh

Directed By: Arun D.Jose

Where to watch / OTT Platform: SonyLiv

In a heartwarming and poignant romantic drama, two star-crossed lovers, defying the constraints of their political and social backgrounds, embark on a daring elopement, facing a whirlwind of challenges and unforeseen consequences that will test the strength of their love.

8. Pappachan Olivilaanu

IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

Star cast: Sinto Sunny

Directed By: Saiju Kurup, Srinda, Vijayaghavan

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Saina Play

In a hilarious comedy-drama, Saiju Kurup stars as Rajesh Menon, a man with an insatiable desire for validation, whose penchant for spinning elaborate tales of his heroism lands him in a series of uproarious mishaps and unforeseen consequences.

9. Uru

IMDb Rating:4.4/10

Star cast: Mamukkoya, Manju Pathrose, Manoj K.U

Directed By: E.M. Asharaf

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

Against the picturesque backdrop of Beypore, Kerala, an NRI Malayali's homecoming to oversee the construction of a traditional dhow, or uru, ignites a series of challenges that test his family's bonds and traditions.

10. Nalla Nilavulla Rathri

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Star cast: Baburaj, Sanjin Cherukayil, Rony David

Directed By: Murphy Devasy

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A group of friends embarks on a seemingly ordinary business trip, but their journey takes a dangerous turn as they find themselves thrust into a harrowing fight for survival against a hidden threat that will test their strength, loyalty, and unity od of friendship.

11. Kurukkan

IMDb Rating: 5.4/ 10

Star cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko

Directed By: Jayalal Divakaran

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Manorama Max

In a hilarious investigative comedy, a strange cop teams up with an unlikely witness to expose a false accusation and bring a wrongfully convicted man to justice, leading to an uproarious courtroom drama.

12. Njanum Pinnoru Njanum

IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

Star cast: Indrans, Jagadish, Joy Mathew

Directed By: Rajasenan

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

In a gripping psychological thriller, a retired police officer's relentless pursuit of a renowned figure with a hidden sociopathic alter ego exposes a trail of darkness and uncovers the chilling truth behind a façade of success and public admiration.

13. Neeraja

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Star cast: Shruti Ramachandran, Guru Somasundaram, Govind Padmasoorya

Directed By: Rajesh K.Raman

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

Neeraja, a woman trapped in the throes of grief following her husband's untimely demise, embarks on an unexpected journey of healing and self-discovery when she forms an unlikely friendship with a kind and compassionate man, leading her towards a path of acceptance and the possibility of love once again.

14. Lovefully Yours Veda

IMDb Rating:6.0/10

Star cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Venkitesh V.P, Sreenath Bhasi

Directed By: Praghesh Sukumaran

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

Sree Veda, an alumna of a renowned college, narrates a captivating tale about a poem and a youngster who ignited a revolution, as a band embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of the poem's enigmatic creator.

15. Michael's Coffee House

IMDb Rating:4.2/10

Star cast: Margret Antony, Jinse Baskar, Rony David

Directed By: Anil Philip

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

Navigating the complexities of work, family, and a budding romance, a software engineer finds his carefully constructed routine shattered when a shocking murder disrupts the tranquility of his life, thrusting him into a world of intrigue and danger.

16. Vivaha Avahanam

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Star cast: Aju Varghese, Sudhi Koppa, Rajeev Pillai

Directed By: Sajan Alummoottil

Where to watch / OTT Platform: HR OTT

Bound by an unwavering love that transcends societal barriers, two star-crossed lovers defy the relentless opposition of their families and embark on a daring escape, leading them towards extraordinary circumstances and an unexpected twist of fate that will forever alter their destinies.

17. Padachone Ingalu Kotholee

IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

Star cast: Alencier Ley Lopez, Sunil Sukhada, Sreenath Bhasi

Directed By: Bijith Bala

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Saina Play

Dineshan, a devoted school teacher and an advocate for communism, finds himself drawn to the world of astrology as a possible solution to his personal struggles when a captivating young woman enters his life, challenging his long-held beliefs and opening his mind to new possibilities.

18. Amala

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Star cast: Anarkali Marika, Rajisha Vijayan, Srikanth

Directed By: Nishad Ebrahim

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Manorama Max

A chilling thriller unfolds as a cunning killer leaves a trail of bodies in their wake, and a relentless police officer is driven to an unwavering obsession with bringing the ruthless criminal to justice.

