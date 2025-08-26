PICS: Ravi Mohan twins with GF Kenishaa Francis at his production house launch; Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu attend

Ravi Mohan has arrived for the launch of his production studio, along with his girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. The actor twinned with his loved on, and they both walked in a white ensemble.

The ceremony, held in Chennai, is a star-studded affair, with celebrities from the south film industry walking the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi, and exchanging congratulatory greetings with the actor-turned-producer.

The launch of the Ravi Mohan studios comes just a day after the Tamil actor paid a visit to the Tirupathi temple with his partner, Francis.

Celebrity guests at Ravi Mohan Studio launch

It is raining celebrities at the Ravi Mohan Studio launch. From Yogi Babu to Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Ashokan, the guests are headed to the venue in Chennai to wish Mohan the best for his new venture.

First up, Shivraj Kumar was snapped greeting the actor. Donning a blue shirt, the movie star showed up at the event. He was seen chatting up with Karthi, who cleaned up well, in a dusky blazer and hair gelled back.

Moreover, Yogi Babu, too, made a grand entry at the launch ceremony. Dressed in a blue kurta and a mundu, the Mandela star greeted Ravi Mohan and the rest of the guests.

Sivakarthikeyan also made an appearance at the studio launch. He, donning a white ensemble, presented Mohan with a bouquet of flowers, ahead of him embarking on a new journey. The actor-producer was also seen warmly welcoming the star with a hug.

Additionally, Genelia Deshmukh, along with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, graced the event.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath brought glam to the ceremony, as she donned a beautiful silk saree and exchanged her greeting with Ravi Mohan and the rest of the guests.

On the work front, Ravi Mohan recently appeared in Kadhalika Neramillai and is soon to star in Karathey Babu, Genie, Parasakthi, and Thani Oruvan 2. As for his first film under the banner of Ravi Mohan studios, the actor will produce Bro Code by Karthik Yogi, starring Ravi and SJ Suryah.

