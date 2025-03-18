Good Bad Ugly 1st single OUT: Ajith Kumar gets an epic fan tribute with track titled OG Sambavam

Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. As the movie releases in the theaters soon, the makers have unveiled its first single track titled OG Sambavam.

The track composed by GV Prakash Kumar is an energetic banger that serves as an epic fan tribute for the superstar.

Check out the track from Good Bad Ugly:

The song OG Sambavam showcases various looks of Ajith Kumar from his previous movies and uses his famous catchphrases as well. The song is sung by GV Prakash Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran with the lyrics by Vishnu Edavan.

The movie Good Bad Ugly (GBU) is touted to be an action comedy venture. While the complete synopsis of the film is still unclear, the movie is expected to be a wild ride.

The film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Apart from AK, the makers have also confirmed that Trisha Krishnan will be playing the female lead. Furthermore, actors like Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and more are also speculated to be playing pivotal characters.

The film is directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran who co-wrote the screenplay with Ravi Kandasamy and Harish Manikandan. The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with the cinematography and editing done by Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty, respectively.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce after the wife confesses to having cheated on her husband. As they travel to her parents’ home, a trucker kidnaps the wife and takes her hostage.

With no external help, the husband must rise to the occasion and face every challenge to rescue his spouse. Starring an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles, and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.