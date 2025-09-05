Madharaasi Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ film ends up getting mixed reactions from fans

Tamil movie Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, released in theaters on September 5. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hit screens not just in Tamil but also in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie marks a big collaboration between Murugadoss and music director Anirudh Ravichander after their successful work in Kaththi.

Early Twitter reviews on Madhrasi

Within hours of release, early reactions for Madharaasi started pouring in on X (formerly Twitter). Some viewers praised the film’s first half, calling it “explosive.” One user wrote, “The first half is explosive, Murugadoss is back in form.” However, not all feedback was positive. Another viewer criticized the performances, saying they had “cringe acting.”

This mixed response shows that while the film has managed to impress a section of the audience, others were not completely satisfied. Still, the buzz around the movie continues to grow with Sivakarthikeyan fans celebrating his new release on social media.

What is Madhraasi about?

Madharaasi revolves around an aggressive gun-smuggling syndicate that is flooding Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons. A determined police officer begins a relentless hunt to stop them. In the middle of this, an ordinary man is unwillingly pulled into the underworld when his lover is used as a pawn. However, this man hides a secret, a fractured mind that reveals a violent side when pushed to the limit.

The story promises a mix of action, suspense, and emotional drama, staying true to AR Murugadoss’s style of storytelling.



Here’s what makes Madharaasi stand out

The film has a strong cast with Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. Vidyut Jammwal plays the villain, reuniting with AR Murugadoss after his role in Thuppakki. The supporting cast includes Biju Menon, Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Rishi Rithvik.

On the technical front, Anirudh Ravichander’s music is a major highlight. The editing is handled by A. Sreekar Prasad, and the cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon. Fans have praised the background score, saying it adds to the tension of the movie.

With Sivakarthikeyan’s growing popularity after his 2023 hit Amaran, expectations were high for Madharaasi. While the reviews are mixed, the film has opened fairly positively and is expected to perform well at the box office, especially with its release in multiple languages.

