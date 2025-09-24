Bigil actress Reba Monica John reveals feeling ‘upset and disappointed’ working on Rajinikanth starrer Coolie

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie released in theaters on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama film received mixed reviews and became a commercial success. Now, the movie’s co-actor, Reba Monica John, has expressed her disappointment over it.

Reba Monica John expresses disappointment over her role in Coolie

According to a report by The Times of India, Reba Monica John, during a chat with her fans, revealed that she was upset about her role in Coolie. The actress said, “I am really upset and disappointed. I know I could have offered so much more, but sometimes things don't go your way. Still, I am happy that I got the chance to work with Thalaivar Rajinikanth.”

The actress had played the role of Revathi Rajasekar, the younger sibling of Shruti Haasan’s character Preethi, and was rescued by Rajinikanth’s Deva in a crucial moment of the film.

However, as her comments went viral on the internet, an old interview with Rednool resurfaced. In that conversation, Reba revealed her desire to work with Rajinikanth and be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, and how she landed the role through networking, despite being a minor role.

For those unfamiliar, Reba Monica John is an actress known for predominantly working in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the Nivin Pauly starrer Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Afterwards, she appeared alongside Jai in Jarugandi and gained further popularity with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, directed by Atlee. She is next expected to appear alongside Vijay once again in his upcoming political action drama Jana Nayagan.

More about Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, follows the story of Deva, a former daily-wage worker who has been hiding in the shadows for 30+ years. His world turned upside down when his close friend Rajasekhar passed away under suspicious circumstances.

How Deva uncovers the truth behind Rajasekhar’s death and how it is connected to his own past forms the central narrative of the film.

Coolie features an ensemble cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and many more in key roles. With a guest appearance by Aamir Khan, the film also had Pooja Hegde in a special dance number.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Is Thalapathy Vijay starrer political action film set to release 1st single on Diwali 2025?