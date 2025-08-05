JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala OTT Release: When and where to watch Suresh Gopi’s controversial movie online

JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi, hit the big screens on July 17, 2025, after dealing with a controversy over its title with the CBFC. Now, the movie is all set to hit the OTT platform just before it completes a month since its theatrical release.

When and where to watch JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala?

JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform, ZEE5. The film will be available on the digital space from August 15, 2025, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

The official update was shared by the platform through its social media handle, which read, “Ee swathanthriya dinam neethikk vendi olladh aavate. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, August 15 muthal, nammude swantham ZEE5-il. (Let this Independence Day be for justice. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, from August 15, on our own ZEE5)”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala is a Malayalam-language legal thriller set against the backdrop of Kerala's judicial system. The film follows Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional who seeks justice after a traumatic event, after visiting her hometown for a festival.

As she is seeking justice from the judicial system, the accused is defended by David Abel Donovan, a sharp lawyer. What happened to Janaki and whether she succeeds in her legal battle form the film.

Cast and crew of JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala features actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi in the lead role. With Anupama Parameswaran as the co-lead, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors, including Shruthi Ramachandran, Madhav Suresh (Suresh Gopi’s son), Askar Ali, Divya Pillai, Baiju Santhosh, and many more.

The film is written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, with J. Phanindra Kumar bankrolling it. As Gireesh Narayanan handled the musical tracks’ composition, Ghibran took care of the background score.

With Renadive (Renu) cranking the camera, JSK was edited by Samjith Mohammed.

