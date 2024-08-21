Kantara actor Rishab Shetty’s controversial statement on Bollywood goes viral; internet is divided

Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning actor, has expressed his criticism of Bollywood films, stating that they portray India negatively. While promoting his upcoming production on MetroSaga, the Kantara star shared his thoughts on the matter.

Talking more on the same, the actor said, “Indian films, in particular Bollywood movies, show India in a bad light. My nation, my state, my language is my pride. I want to show India on a positive note and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The remarks made by Rishab Shetty against Bollywood cinema come after the actor bagged the Best Actor award at the 70th National Awards of India. His comments have surely made an impact on people, with some criticizing him for the same.

Check out some reactions by netizens:

Moreover, the actor-director is actually involved in the works of Kantara Chapter 1. In an exclusive report, we had learned that the makers are gearing up for the film’s 4th schedule shoot. Our sources indicate that this upcoming phase is expected to kick off in the last week of August and will feature a significant action sequence. It's anticipated that this schedule will be executed on a large scale, promising to be a visual delight.

The upcoming film, which is the second in the Kantara series, will serve as a prequel to the original movie. It will also delve into a historical period, uncovering the rich lore during the time of the Kadamba empire.

The actor had recently bagged the National Award for the film’s first installment called Kantara, where he played dual characters. The movie’s exploration of action and mythological fantasy presented a spellbinding experience for many people, leading to the film’s popularity.

The upcoming film installment hasn't released a full cast list yet, but Rishab will be taking on the lead role as well as directing. Additionally, the production team has decided to keep Ajaneesh Loknath on board as the music composer.

Furthermore, the actor is currently promoting the movie Laughing Buddha which is bankrolled by him. The movie has Pramod Shetty in the lead role.

