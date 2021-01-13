Krack Box Office Collection Day 3: Ravi Teja film collects Rs 23 crore in opening weekend

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's action entertainer has set the box-office on fire in the Telugu speaking states. Emerges a major hit in the covid times. Detailed collection report

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack has continued with it’s steady run a the box-office in the Telugu speaking states as the film raked in a distributor share of Rs 2.60 on Tuesday, it’s third day, taking the total distributor share to Rs 11.90 crore. The opening weekend nett collection of the film stands in the range of Rs 18 crore, whereas the gross collection stands upward of the 23-crore mark in Telugu states. The film is set to emerge a big hit down south, the first film, wherein the distributors would make ample of profits, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

The Sankranti celebrations begin from today, and the collections of this Ravi Teja entertainer are expected to see an upward trend over the next three days. The movie is looking to close its opening week with a distributor share around Rs 20 crore, thereby becoming a profitable venture for all the parties within just seven days of its run. The aggregate value of distribution rights in Telugu states is Rs 16.50 crore. Krack has pumped in some oxygen in the dead veins of trade, and the success should pave way for many more films in the weeks to come.

The film will face some competition from Tamil film, Master, which has taken away a lot of screens in Andhra and Telangana today. However, Ravi Teja has a loyal fan following and the film is carrying positive reports, which will ensure a steady run at the box-office through the week. Krack has proved to be a comeback film for Ravi Teja after a series of flops and underperformers and with this, we can safely say that the mass maharaja is back in action.

Day wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore (Estimate)

Total Share: Rs 11.90 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 72 percent

Stay tuned for more updates on the box-office collections of Krack and Master on Pinkvilla!

Also Read| Krack Box Office Collection Day 2: Ravi Teja CRACKS the ticket sale with a strong hold on Monday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×