Kudumbasthan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Manikandan starrer comedy drama online

Kudumbasthan is a Tamil comedy drama that premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film received positive feedback, particularly for K Manikandan's performance. After much speculation about its digital release, an official announcement has now been made.

When and where to watch Kudumbasthan

Kudumbasthan will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 7. The announcement post on the social media handle of the streaming giant read, "Yaenunga..! update oda vantom nga! #KudumbasthanOnZEE5. Watch The Middle-Class Blockbuster of 2025 #Kudumbasthan from March 7th only on ZEE5!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Kudumbasthan

The story of Kudumbasthan follows Naveen and Vennila, a couple expecting their first child after eloping. Disowned by her family, Naveen supports them alone. He loses his job after a dispute with a client but hides the truth. To maintain appearances, he takes loans and fakes employment.

His brother-in-law, Rajendran, exposes his lies, humiliating him. Naveen tries running a bakery but fails due to competition.

Meanwhile, Vennila clears her UPSC preliminary. Left with no choice, Naveen returns to his old job, arranged by Vennila. However, her harsh words make him doubt their future, and he considers moving to Qatar. During an argument, Vennila goes into labor. The family rushes to the hospital, leading to reconciliations. This forms the main storyline of the movie.

Cast and crew of Kudumbasthan

Kudumbasthan is directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy and written by Rajeshwar Kalisamy and Prasanna Balachandran. The film is produced by S. Vinoth Kumar, with cinematography by Sujith N. Subramaniam, editing by Kannan Balu, and music composed by Vaisagh.

The cast features K. Manikandan as Naveen, Guru Somasundaram as Rajendran, and R. Sundarrajan as Palanichamy, the father of Naveen and Anitha. Saanve Megghana plays Vennila, Naveen's wife, while Kudassanad Kanakam portrays their mother. Balaji Sakthivel appears as Mohan Ram, with Nivedita Rajappan as Anitha and Saanvika Shree as her daughter. TSR Srinivasan plays Thangamalai, the Sub-Registrar, while Varghese Mathew takes on the role of Rajendran's boss.