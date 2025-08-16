Madharasi: What is plot of Sivakarthikeyan starrer? Director AR Murugadoss spills the beans

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi is set to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. As the AR Murugadoss directorial is heading for theatrical release, the director has revealed details of the movie’s plot, even drawing comparisons with his earlier movie, Ghajini.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi to be similar to Ghajini?

Talking with Gobinath on YouTube, AR Murugadoss said, “Madharasi is a mix of action and love. The romance is what drives the action aspects of the movie.”

The director further detailed how it is similar to his own film, Ghajini, adding, “Similar to Ghajini, but that one was more about taking revenge. However, the action and romance are core parts of the movie.”

More about Madharasi

Madharasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. While the full plot hasn’t been revealed, the story is reportedly set in the northern parts of India, and a man is facing a life-altering crisis.

Alongside SK, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles. The movie marks director AR Murugadoss’ return to Tamil cinema in 5 years after Rajinikanth starrer Darbar (2020).

Moreover, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and many more are said to be in key roles. The cinematic venture is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sivakarthikeyan work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the leading role for the biographical flick Amaran. The film, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, had Sai Pallavi as the co-lead and was a massive hit in the theaters.

Looking ahead, the actor is working on the movie, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is touted to follow the anti-Hindi agitation movement, which took place in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s.

The period drama features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing key roles.

Originally, the flick was supposed to be Suriya’s 43rd film titled Puranaanooru, but owing to several factors, it was shelved, with Sudha reviving it with a new cast. The Suriya starrer was supposed to have Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazm Fahadh, and Vijay Varma in key roles.

In addition to Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan has upcoming projects with directors Venkat Prabhu and Vinayak Chandrasekhar in his lineup.

