Madharaasi Cast Fees Revealed: How much Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and others were paid for action thriller

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi released in theaters on September 5, 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is a psychological romantic action thriller with Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal as co-leads.

But do you know how much the actors and director were paid for the movie? Here are the details.

How much were the actors paid for Madharaasi?

Advertisement

According to a report by Times Now, Sivakarthikeyan was paid a sum of Rs 40 crore for playing the main protagonist. Following the success of Amaran, the actor had reportedly increased his salary and is also speculated to have a share in the film’s profits. Although an official confirmation hasn’t been made.

Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the main antagonist, Virat, was paid a sum of Rs 4 crore for his role. Interestingly, this is the second time Vidyut has played a villain in an AR Murugadoss movie.

Reports suggest that Rukmini Vasanth, the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress, was paid Rs 3 crore. The actress will soon appear in the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Biju Menon, known for his intense performance in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, was also paid Rs 3 crore for his role.

Lastly, director AR Murugadoss reportedly received a massive salary of Rs 30 crore, despite his recent film Sikandar starring Salman Khan failing at the box office.

Advertisement

More about Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action romantic thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie follows the story of Raghuram, an orphan who meets and falls in love with Malathy.

However, after she breaks up with him, Raghu becomes distraught and decides to end his life. Coincidentally, NIA officer Premnath is on the lookout for a civilian to lead a mission against a crime syndicate, without risking his own team members.

After meeting Raghu and recruiting him, Malathy has inadvertently gotten caught in the syndicate’s plans. As all hell is about to break loose, it is revealed that Raghu suffers from a mental condition where he loses control over his violent self, blurring the line between heroism and insanity.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass, and many more in key roles.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Madharaasi Ending Explained: Why is Sivakarthikeyan aka Raghuram helping law enforcement against crime syndicate?