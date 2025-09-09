Sivakarthikeyan’s Upcoming Movies: Madharaasi actor in talks with Vikram Vedha duo Pushkar-Gayatri?

Sivakarthikeyan hit the big screens recently with his action thriller Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. As the film runs successfully in theaters, it has received mixed-to-positive reviews.

As the actor continues his success streak since Amaran, SK revealed his lineup of upcoming releases.

Is Sivakarthikeyan working with Vikram Vedha directors?

Speaking with Cinema Express, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he will be working with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy and reuniting with him. Additionally, he shared how he has a film with GOAT director Venkat Prabhu in his lineup.

In his own words, “I will be working on a film with Cibi. I am eager to see how the film comes out. That will be my next project. Followed by that would be Venkat Prabhu sir's film.”

SK had initially spoken exclusively to Pinkvilla about his new project with director Cibi.

The actor added that he is in talks with the Vikram Vedha director duo, Pushkar-Gayatri, for a movie. He said, “The one with Pushkar-Gayatri is still under discussion. I am very excited about the line-up.”

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action romantic thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie follows the story of Raghuram, an orphan who meets and falls in love with Malathy.

However, after she breaks up with him, Raghu becomes distraught and decides to end his life. Coincidentally, NIA officer Premnath is on the lookout for a civilian to lead a mission against a crime syndicate, without risking his own team members.

After meeting Raghu and recruiting him, Malathy has inadvertently gotten caught in the syndicate’s plans. As all hell is about to break loose, it is revealed that Raghu suffers from a mental condition where he loses control over his violent self, blurring the line between heroism and insanity.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass, and many more in key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next release

Sivakarthikeyan will next appear in the lead role for the movie Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is a period political drama with Ravi Mohan playing the main antagonist.

Apart from them, Parasakthi features actors like Sreeleela, Atharvaa Murali, Rana Daggubati, Basil Joseph, and many more in key roles. The movie was initially announced as Puranaanooru starring Suriya, but was later shelved for unknown reasons.

