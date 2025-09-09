Sivakarthikeyan on lack of Rs 1000 crore movie in Tamil cinema, says ‘If we charged like in Bengaluru or Mumbai, then…’

Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his latest movie, Madharaasi, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal. Following the film’s theatrical release, the actor reacted to the lack of a Rs 1000 crore hit in Tamil cinema.

Sivakarthikeyan on why Tamil cinema doesn’t have a Rs 1000 cr?

Speaking with Cinema Express, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that a film can’t be made with the sole intention of chasing the Rs 1000 crore mark.

The actor said, “I said this before, but when we did Amaran, we did not think about the number it would eventually make. Apart from the quality of a film, there are other factors to consider, such as ticket pricing. I am not in favour of increasing the ticket prices, but if we charged like in Bengaluru or Mumbai, then Jailer would have easily crossed Rs 800 crores, if not Rs 1000 crores.”

The actor emphasized that Tamil cinema needs to penetrate the North Indian markets. However, SK added that most Tamil films sign a four-week deal with OTT platforms, while multiplexes in Mumbai will only screen a movie if the digital premiere date is at least eight weeks after the theatrical release. He also mentioned that Amaran would have reached a wider audience in Northern regions if not for this conundrum.

Concluding his take on Rs 1000 crore films in Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan expressed optimism that the magical number will be achieved by the industry soon. He said, “It is not so easy to be pulled off by a single person. But I believe Tamil cinema is getting there, and the elusive Rs 1000 crore accomplishment would be achieved in a couple of years.”

More about Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action romantic thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie follows the story of Raghuram, an orphan who meets and falls in love with Malathy.

However, after she breaks up with him, Raghu becomes distraught and decides to end his life. Coincidentally, NIA officer Premnath is on the lookout for a civilian to lead a mission against a crime syndicate, without risking his own team members.

After meeting Raghu and recruiting him, Malathy has inadvertently gotten caught in the syndicate’s plans. As chaos breaks out, it is revealed that Raghu suffers from a mental condition where he loses control over himself, blurring the line between heroism and insanity.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass, and many more in key roles.

