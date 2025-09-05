Madharaasi OTT Release: Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan starrer psychological action thriller online

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles, hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the psychological romantic action thriller has been receiving mixed-to-positive reviews upon release.

Where can you watch the film online after it completes its theatrical run? Let’s take a look.

Where to watch Madharaasi

According to several reports, including one by Times Now, Madharaasi is expected to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant has reportedly acquired the digital rights for Rs 60 crore, with the film likely to arrive on the digital space approximately four weeks after its theatrical run.

Interestingly, the movie is also expected to premiere on the television channel ZEE Tamil. However, these details are still awaiting official confirmation.

Official trailer and plot of Madharaasi

Madharaasi follows the story of Raghuram, an orphan who struggles with loneliness and suffers from a mental condition. As he navigates life, Raghu crosses paths with Malathy.

Meanwhile, a crime syndicate led by gangsters Virat and Chirag plans to infiltrate Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons. While they attempt to smuggle, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gets notice of it, launches a mission against them, but fails to subdue the gang.

On the other hand, Raghuram and Malathy fall in love but soon break up, leaving Raghuram emotionally shattered. As he contemplates ending his life, the NIA’s top officer, Premnath, spots him and recruits him for a dangerous mission, one that could potentially cost him his life.

However, things take a grim turn when Raghu discovers Malathy has also become inadvertently part of the syndicate’s plans and is now at risk. Suffering from his mental condition, Raghuram descends into psychosis, turning violently unstable, blurring the lines between being heroic and insane.

Cast and crew of Madharaasi

Madharaasi features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass, and several others in key roles.

The film was written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Srilakshmi Prasad under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with the director after Kaththi and Darbar.

Additionally, Sudeep Elamon handled the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad edited the film.

