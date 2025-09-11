What's the secret behind Sivakarthikeyan's lean figure for Parasakthi? Actor spills the tea

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. As the actor is set to appear next in the period drama Parasakthi, he has been keeping a lean figure to portray a character in the 1960s.

But what is the secret behind the lean yet toned physique, having shed the muscular build that was integral to his roles in Amaran and Madharaasi?

Sivakarthikeyan on his new diet plan for Parasakthi

According to a report by DTNext, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he required a bulkier frame for his previous characters. However, in Parasakthi, he needed to shed that physique since he is playing a period character.

The actor said, "Amaran and Madharaasi required me to sport a bulkier frame, and I hit the gym and toned my body for those particular characters. But I really don't think I should be sharing with you my diet details on how I shed those muscles.”

“Okay, to be honest, I only eat vegetables, fruits, and soups, which have in a way become my staple food of late. You know that I have a sweet tooth. But I have been in total control of what I eat. Moreover, Parasakthi is a period film that takes place in the 60s. This is the weight that I am supposed to be for playing that role, and I wear chest-high pants in that film,” SK emphasized.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan also shared insights about working with AR Murugadoss in Madharaasi. He highlighted how the movie had always been visualized in the director’s distinct style, and the team never tried to alter it to align with his stardom.

Additionally, he admitted that he had never done such heavy action scenes before and had to adapt himself to the film’s demanding tone.

More about Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action romantic thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The story follows Raghuram, an orphan who falls in love with Malathy.

However, after she breaks up with him, Raghu becomes distraught and attempts to end his life. Coincidentally, NIA officer Premnath is looking for a civilian to lead a mission against a crime syndicate, without risking his own team members.

Upon meeting Raghu, Premnath recruits him, and things spiral out of control when Malathy gets inadvertently caught in the syndicate’s plans. As chaos unfolds, it is revealed that Raghu suffers from a mental condition that causes him to lose control over himself.

On the other hand, Parasakthi is a period drama, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in co-lead roles. The movie is expected to release for Pongal 2026.

