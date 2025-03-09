Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi and Mallidi Vassishta's film to release on Megastar's birthday? Here's the latest update

Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara was initially set to release on Sankranthi 2025. However, it was postponed to allow Ram Charan starrer Game Changer’s solo release on January 10. While this move didn’t work out as expected for S Shankar’s directorial, fans have been eager to know the new release date for the megastar’s film. Fortunately, there’s an update.

According to 123Telugu, Vishwambhara will reportedly be released on Chiranjeevi's birthday, August 22. Although the makers initially aimed for a May release, it now seems unlikely as the VFX work is still in progress. The team behind Avatar is currently working on the effects after the film’s earlier graphics quality faced criticism online. However, an official confirmation on the release date is still awaited.

Vishwambhara was announced as Mega 156 on August 22, 2023. The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on October 23. Produced by UV Creations, it was initially speculated to be a sequel to Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, but director Mallidi Vassishta confirmed it as an original story.

Filming began at Annapurna Studios with custom-built sets designed by A. S. Prakash. About 70 percent of the film relies on VFX to highlight its spiritual themes. Initial scenes were shot in Maredumilli, while Chiranjeevi joined the sets in February 2024.

Trisha Krishnan was cast as the female lead. Action sequences and songs, choreographed by Shobhi Master and Vijay Binni, were filmed in Hyderabad and Nalgonda. A major fight scene was shot at Ramoji Film City, using real sand for realistic mud effects.

Another key sequence reportedly featured a 54-foot Hanuman statue in Lingampally. In 2024, Chiranjeevi completed a 26-day action sequence and it was the longest of his career.

Vishwambhara is directed and written by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashika Ranganath, Isha Chawla, Surbhi Puranik, and Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K. Naidu handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy take charge of editing. On the other hand, the music is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.