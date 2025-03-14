POLL RESULT: Salman Khan’s fans have finally voted for their favorite movie on Amazon Prime Video and winner is THIS blockbuster

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll allowing viewers to choose their favorite Salman Khan movie that is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Well, fans have finally locked their votes, and we have got the winner for this amazing and interactive poll. Among the five movies streaming across OTT platforms, Khan’s sports drama film, Sultan, won with flying colors. Check it out!

In the poll, we asked Salman Khan fans to vote for their favorite movie of the superstar that is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Viewers were given five options, namely Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Among them, Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2016 blockbuster, Sultan won with 50% of votes.

A majority of the people think the movie is worth watching multiple times on OTT. To refresh your memory, Sultan is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. While Khan is seen in the titular role, he is joined by Anushka Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda.

The film narrates how a local wrestler and former world wrestling champion creates friction in his personal life with his mistakes. While the storyline and performance of one of the highest grossing films were lauded, its songs also topped the charts.

Advertisement

For the second position in this interactive poll, there was a tie between Ek Tha Tiger and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Both the movies got close to 22% of votes. Ek Tha Tiger is a commercial hit film, released in 2012. The Kabir Khan directorial is the first installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from Khan, it stars Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal. On the other hand, Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a classic which continues to win hearts even after decades of its big screen debut.

Bagging the third spot with 6% votes is the romantic-comedy film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The light-hearted movie is directed by David Dhawan and features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar playing pivotal roles.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!