New Tamil OTT releases this week (May 5-May 11): Good Bad Ugly, Asthram and more

Feeling bored of scrolling endlessly to find a good film? We’ve got you covered. This week’s Tamil OTT lineup is exciting and full of surprises. Dark comedies, emotional dramas, and edge-of-the-seat thrillers — it’s all here. No need to step out, the entertainment is arriving right at your screen. Ready to see what’s streaming?

Advertisement

New Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Good Bad Ugly

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier

Release date: May 8, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

The film is about AK, a reformed Mumbai don, who surrenders to lead a peaceful life with his wife Ramya and son Vihaan. Years later, during a visit to Spain, Vihaan is wrongly jailed. AK uncovers a conspiracy by a gang led by twin brothers Johnny and Jammy. With help, he fights back, clears Vihaan’s name, and takes down the gang. If you want to know what happens next, watch Good Bad Ugly online on OTT.

2. Asthram

Cast: Shaam, Aroul D Shankar, Nizhagal Ravi

Release date: May 9, 2025

Where to watch: Aha

Asthram revolves around Inspector Akilan, who, while on medical leave, begins probing a string of bizarre suicides. Each victim fatally stabs themselves in public. Joined by young officer Sumanth, Akilan finds that all the deceased were chess players. A mysterious book and ancient suicide rituals come into play. As the case unfolds, new theories come to light.

Advertisement

3. Il Thaka Saiaa

Cast: Sadha Nagar, Monica Selena

Release date: May 9, 2025

Where to watch: Tentkotta

If you like Tamil thrillers, then do watch Il Thaka Saiaa. This film follows the journey of Ram, a newlywed whose life takes a dark turn after moving into a palace with his wife. His disturbing dreams begin to come true, creating tension in their marriage. As eerie déjà vu moments increase, Ram’s behavior becomes erratic. The growing mystery pushes his wife away. Left alone, Ram sets out to uncover the truth behind the strange events.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: 5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (May 5-11): Maranamass, Vadakkan, Pathu Maasam and more