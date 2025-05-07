Asthram OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Shaam's Tamil crime thriller film online

Asthram is a Tamil crime thriller that hit the big screens on March 21, 2025. Directed by debutant Aravind Rajagopal, the film opened to mixed reviews at the box office but enjoyed a decent run in theaters. If you haven’t watched the Shaam starrer yet, don’t worry — it’s set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Asthram

Asthram will start streaming on Aha from May 9. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s social media handle read, "Action-treat on the way friends. #Asthram premieres from May 9th on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Asthram

Asthram follows Inspector Akilan (Shaam), who is on medical leave due to a hand injury. Despite this, he begins investigating a series of unusual public suicides where victims fatally stab themselves. He teams up with rookie officer Sumanth to trace a link between the cases. Their investigation reveals that all the deceased were chess players. They also discover a strange book titled Chess — The Secret, which refers to ancient Japanese ritual suicide practices.

As the suicides continue, Akilan uncovers connections between a psychiatrist named Rudhran, a wealthy businessman named James, and his son Martin. A key flashback narrated by Rudhran reveals a crucial background related to the case. The investigation leads to the theory that the victims were hypnotized into committing suicide. Alongside the police work, Akilan’s personal life is shown through his interactions with his wife, Nira, a media professional. What happens next is for you to watch now.

Cast and crew of Asthram

Asthram features a cast that includes Shaam, Venba, Aroul D Shankar, Nizhagal Ravi, Nira, Ranjith DSM, Jiva Ravi, and Videsh Anand, among others. The film is produced by DSM Dhanashanmugamani and directed by debutant Aravind Rajagopal. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Jegan MS. Kalyan Venkatraman handles the cinematography, while editing is done by Bhoopathy Vedhagiri.

