Il Thaka Saiaa OTT Release: When and where to watch Monica Selena, Sadha Nadar’s Tamil dream thriller online

Tamil dream thriller Il Thaka Saiaa was released back in October 2024 and received an average response at the box office as well as from the audience. And now, months later, the film is set to make its OTT debut. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Il Thaka Saiaa

Il Thaka Saiaa will be available to stream on the OTT platform Tentkotta from May 9 onwards. Fans of the gripping thriller can now watch the movie online.

The announcement post on the streaming giant’s official social media handle read, “When dreams blur into reality… and reality forgets to wake up. #Ilthakasaiaa a gripping dream thriller, streaming from May 9! Only on @Tentkotta.”

Official trailer and plot of Il Thaka Saiaa

The Tamil movie navigates the consequences faced by the protagonist, Ram, when his eerie nightmares and dreams turn into reality as well. It all begins when he and his newly wedded wife start their life inside a palace right after their marriage.

Ram’s strange encounters with horrible dreams turning into reality trigger complexities that disturb their marital peace. He even starts to behave strangely, being baffled by the several déjà vu moments.

What follows is how Ram, after getting estranged from his wife over these events, begins to explore and find out what actually has gone wrong through an unconventional plot woven unlike any other Tamil drama.

Cast and crew of Il Thaka Saiaa

Il Thaka Saiaa stars Sadha Nagar and Monica Selena in lead roles. Other actors in the movie include K. Sudhanthiran and Marudhu Saravanan. The film is directed jointly by Sadha and Monica themselves. Navi Krishna has composed the musical score for the Tamil thriller drama.

