Gandhi Tatha Chettu OTT release: When and where to watch Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi’s debut film online

Gandhi Tatha Chettu is a Telugu drama film that was released in theaters on January 24 this year. Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the movie received positive reviews, including praise from actor Mahesh Babu. If you missed watching it on the big screen, don't worry as you can now stream it online.

When and where to watch Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Gandhi Tatha Chettu is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes with their loved ones.

Official trailer and plot of Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Gandhi Tatha Chettu tells the story of 13-year-old Gandhi, named by her grandfather after Mahatma Gandhi. He plants a sapling, and she takes it upon herself to protect it. Her peaceful life in the village changes when an industrialist threatens their land.

Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the film follows Gandhi’s struggle to save her home. The first half focuses on her daily life, whereas the second half highlights her fight against powerful forces. She faces many challenges but remains determined.

Key moments include her grandfather’s guidance, her response to criticism, and her search for answers about history. Set in the early 2000s, the story revolves around her efforts to protect nature, uphold traditions, and promote self-reliance.

Cast and crew of Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Gandhi Tatha Chettu features Sukriti Veni Bandreddi in the lead role as Gandhi. For the unversed, she is the daughter of Pushpa director Sukumar and with this film, the little one is making her Telugu debut. Ananda Chakrapani portrays her grandfather, Ramachandrayya. The cast also includes Rag Mayur as Satish, along with Bhanu Prakash, Nehal Anand Kunkuma, and Raghu Ram in supporting roles.

The film is directed and written by Padmavathi Malladi and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindhu Rao. Cinematography is handled by Vishwa Devabattula and Srijitha Cheruvupally, while Hari Shankar TN takes charge of editing. The music is composed by Ree. Gandhi Tatha Chettu is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies.

Are you going to watch Gandhi Tatha Chettu on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.