Prabhudeva’s ex-wife Ramlath comments after 14 years of divorce: 'I would be angry with him if...'

Prabhudeva got divorced from his first wife, Ramlath, back in 2011. Their split was far from being smooth and a lot of their personal life had drawn public attention. And recently, the latter opened up about her ex-husband for the first time after 14 years of them ending their marriage.

In an interview with the Tamil YouTube channel Aval Vikatan, Ramlath addressed her son Rishi Raghavendra Deva’s debut stage performance along with his father, Prabhudeva.

She went on to add how the choreographer has always remained a good father for their children, and even now, he does not do anything that his kids do not love.

Ramlath shared, “His children are his life,” adding, “He is very attached to both of them. They are a father and son who talk to each other no matter what.”

Moving on, she highlighted that her ex-husband has always supported her even after their divorce, especially when it came to their children.

Ramlath highlighted that even today Prabhudeva has the same sense of responsibility towards his kids and that they mutually discuss any decision when it comes to their children.

Towards the end, she finally opened up about the kind of equation she shares with Prabhudeva now. Ramlath highlighted that even after their split, the former never said anything bad or wrong about her.

In her words, “I would be angry with him if he said anything bad about me after we broke up. He never said a single word about me. I wouldn't say anything bad about someone like that.”

For the untold, Prabhudeva and Ramlath's started to break after the former started a live-in relationship with actress Nayanthara. The latter had sought judicial help and filed a petition at the court, seeking a reunion with him. Ramlath even threatened to go on a hunger strike if her estranged husband and the actress were to get married.

This resulted in several women's organisations conducting protests against Nayanthara, tagging her as a homebreaker. Her effigies were also burnt in several places. While Ramlath and Prabhudeva got divorced by 2011, it was a year later when the actress confirmed breaking up with the choreographer.

