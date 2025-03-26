Does Allu Arjun consume alcohol? When the Pushpa 2 star had an EPIC reply about his drinking habits

Allu Arjun has successfully risen to the ranks of a pan-Indian star and is now making headlines, thanks to his massive success. However, in one of his older interviews, the actor surprised everyone with a major revelation about his drinking habits. Here’s a throwback to his epic response.

In an earlier interview with BollywoodLife, Allu Arjun played a game where he answered some of the most popular questions about him on the internet. Among them, he was asked whether he drinks alcohol.

In response, the Pushpa 2 star didn’t give a verbal answer but smiled slightly. However, with a certain facial expression, Allu Arjun nodded, confirming that he does consume alcohol.

Fast forward to today, the Telugu actor has created a global phenomenon with the success of Pushpa 2. The film not only set new box office records but also left audiences impressed with the stellar performances of its cast.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun will reprise his iconic role in the third installment of the Pushpa franchise, which has already been confirmed.

However, before reuniting with director Sukumar, the Race Gurram star has several upcoming projects lined up, each promising to showcase him in a completely new avatar on screen.

First on the list is his upcoming mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas. Recently, producer Naga Vamsi made a significant statement about what fans can expect from this remarkable collaboration.

Sharing updates he said, “I'm not sure why the Telugu film industry stopped making mythological films. We are making a mythological film with Allu Arjun and Trivikram, and the whole of India will be surprised by its scale. Unlike the Ramayana and Mahabharata, we are making a film on unheard stories from mythology.”

Apart from this, the superstar also has a pan-Indian film with Atlee in the pipeline.