Actor Rajendra Prasad faces criticism for disrespecting David Warner at Robinhood event, issues apology

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad faced heavy backlash on social media after a clip of him addressing David Warner at the Robinhood pre-release event went viral. In the video, he appeared to mock and disrespect the cricketer with his choice of words. This sparked a whole new controversy, prompting the actor to address the issue.

In a video message, Rajendra Prasad clarified that he had no intention to offend anyone. However, he apologized in case his words had hurt people. The veteran actor shared that before the pre-release event, they even had a private meeting where they had fun. During the conversation, he joked with Nithin and David Warner.

Rajendra Prasad said, "Even before attending the pre-release event, all of us had a meeting separately where we had great fun. I playfully teased Nithin and Warner. I even asked Warner to prove himself as an actor, in a playful manner. He responded to me, saying that I should prove myself as a cricketer."

Rajendra Prasad further expressed his admiration for David Warner and admitted that his choice of words may have been wrong. He apologized to anyone who felt hurt and promised to be more mindful.

Watch the video below:

At the Robinhood pre-release event, Rajendra Prasad mentioned David Warner during his speech. Many believed he was mocking the cricketer by imitating his Pushpa-style dance reels, and his language also seemed offensive to many.

Advertisement

Netizens reacted strongly, accusing Prasad of disrespecting Warner. The controversy quickly gained attention and overshadowed the event. This unexpected backlash left the filmmakers disheartened.

Robinhood is directed and written by Venky Kudumula and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. The film features cinematography by Sai Sriram, editing by Koti, and music by GV Prakash Kumar. The cast includes Nithiin in a dual role as Ram and Robinhood, alongside Sreeleela as Neera Vasudev. Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad as John Snow, Devdatta Nage as Saamy, and Shine Tom Chacko also play key roles.