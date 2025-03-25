NEEK Telugu OTT release: Here's where you can watch Dhanush's directorial romantic comedy online

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a Tamil rom-com, also titled Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama in Telugu. After its theatrical run, the film was released digitally; however, only in Tamil, disappointing fans of other languages. To address this, the makers have now decided to release the Telugu-dubbed version as well.

Where to watch NEEK

NEEK's Telugu-dubbed version will start streaming on the Simply South App. Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant wrote on X, "WE'VE HEARD Y'ALL! #JaabilammaNeekuAnthaKopama – #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam (TELUGU VERSION) is coming soon to Simply South."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of NEEK

The story of NEEK revolves around Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move on from his past relationship with Nila. Despite his heartbreak, his parents arrange a marriage prospect with his childhood friend, Preethi. During their conversations, Prabhu opens up about his love story with Nila.

Prabhu and Nila first met at an anniversary party, where their bond grew stronger. While his parents supported their relationship, Nila’s father disapproved. Later, Prabhu discovered that Nila’s father was terminally ill. Wanting her to spend time with him, he chose to distance himself without explanation. Misunderstanding his actions, Nila moved on, and her father arranged her marriage to Arvind.

In the present, Prabhu attends Nila’s wedding in Goa and Nila decides against the marriage after knowing the truth. However, Prabhu chooses to marry Preethi instead. Their wedding takes place, while Nila, Arvind, and Anjali arrive, hinting at new beginnings and a possible sequel.

Cast and crew of NEEK

Dhanush takes on multiple roles as the director, writer, and producer of NEEK, a romantic comedy backed by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. The film features Pavish, Anikha, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew, in lead roles. Leon Britto manages the cinematography, while Prasanna GK oversees the editing.

Are you excited to watch the Telugu version of NEEK on OTT? Please let us know in the comments below.