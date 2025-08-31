'Missing your birthday this year': Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note as son Gautam turns 19

Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB29. Due to his shooting schedule, the actor had to miss out on celebrating his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni’s 19th birthday, but he sent his wishes through social media.

Mahesh Babu celebrates son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s 19th birthday

Sharing a throwback picture and heartfelt wishes via Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more… Missing your birthday this year, the only one I have ever missed… my love is with you every step of the way…. Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do… keep shining and keep growing…”

See the post here:

For those unaware, Gautam Ghattamaneni is the firstborn of superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The popular star kid is currently studying acting and has once appeared in a minor role in his father’s film, 1: Nenokkadine.

Recently, Mahesh Babu also missed out on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The actor is reportedly shooting for SSMB29 in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, where he is filming some intense action sequences.

His wife, Namrata, shared a festive picture on social media and expressed how much she missed the superstar during the celebrations.

She penned, “Bappa is home and we are all happy. Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! Mahesh Babu, missing you a whole lot. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

More details about SSMB29

SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing a rugged explorer likely inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers shared that the official reveal will take place in November 2025. They have promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ unveiling.

Ongoing buzz on the internet suggests that renowned filmmaker James Cameron might officially announce the movie during his promotions for Avatar 3: Ash and Fire. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the makers.

In addition to Mahesh Babu, the highly anticipated film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead. Moreover, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan are also expected to play key roles.

