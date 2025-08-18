Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar clicked at airport in style, fans can’t keep calm for SSMB29

Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, were recently spotted flying out of Hyderabad. The celebrity couple was seen donning a casual look as they departed from the airport.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar look dapper as they fly from Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were seen travelling together, with the superstar keeping his look low-key as always. He styled himself in a green t-shirt and a white jacket, paired with white-colored trousers. He completed his look by accessorizing with a brown-colored baseball cap.

On the other hand, Namrata opted for a laid-back look in a white tee and denim jeans.

See Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s papped look

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29

SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with the superstar playing a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026, but the makers have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers of SSMB29 highlighted that the official reveal will be done in November 2025. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal, teasing a brand new look.

Sharing the update, the makers hinted that the film’s title is “Globetrotter.” Reportedly, the team is set to commence shooting in South Africa from the second week of September 2025. Recently, the makers apparently shot scenes with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Hyderabad. The filming is said to have taken place inside an indoor studio.

With Mahesh Babu playing the lead role, the film will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles. Moreover, it has been reported that the superstar will have a massive solo dance number in the film.

