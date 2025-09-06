EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh spills how Mahesh Babu has been supportive of his work, calls Nani his big brother

Adivi Sesh was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he shared his experience about being a brown-skinned person outside India and his journey in Telugu cinema.

As part of the conversation, the actor also reveals details about his bond with co-stars, including Mahesh Babu and Nani.

Adivi Sesh on his bond with actors like Mahesh Babu and Nani

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh shared how Mahesh Babu is always the first one to wish him success for films. He said, “Mahesh sir, I think before the release of each of my movies, he’s the first one to congratulate me on my opening days.”

“He produced Major, and from then on, the bond, the gratitude, the meaningful connection for me is always going to be there.” he added.

When asked why everyone only has nice things to say about Sesh, the Goodachari actor responded, “Drama ke liye time nahi hain (I have no time for drama).”

Adivi continued, “Ek ek picture banane ke liye mujhe 2 saal lagte hain, aur drama ke liye time nahi hain. (It takes me 2 years to make a single film; in this time, I don’t have the space for drama).”

The actor also spoke candidly about his relationship with other South actors, where he said, “I am not really a group party person, but I do share a good bond with others on a one-on-one basis. I’m good friends with Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindra, and also Saaho director Sujeeth, who is making OG with Pawan Kalyan right now. We are called the Musketeers.”

“Nani is like a big brother to me, I can go to him with anything…anytime,” Adivi Sesh added.

Watch the exclusive interview feat. Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming films

Adivi Sesh is next set to appear in the lead role in Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo. The action drama is touted to follow the story of a former convict who is seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend after she betrays him.

Initially, Dacoit was announced with Shruti Haasan as the female lead, and the makers even unveiled a glimpse. However, the actress later opted out of the project, and Mrunal Thakur took on the role instead.

Looking ahead, Adivi also has the movie G2, the sequel to Goodachari, in his upcoming film slate.

